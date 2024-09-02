Prime Minister Narendra Modi to launch BJP’s ’Sanghatan Parva, Sadasyata Abhiyan 2024’ today in Delhi

Prime Minister Modi will launch BJP's 'Sanghatan Parva, Sadasyata Abhiyan 2024' with BJP President JP Nadda at 4:30 pm today in Delhi

Livemint
Published2 Sep 2024, 09:47 AM IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi to launch BJP’s ’Sanghatan Parva, Sadasyata Abhiyan 2024’ today in Delhi(PTI)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will launch the Bharatiya Janata Party's national membership drive,'Sanghatan Parva, Sadasyata Abhiyan 2024' in the presence of BJP National President JP Nadda today at 4:30 pm at BJP Headquarters Extention Office in Delhi.

Also Read | PM Modi calls national conference of chief secretaries

On August 17, 2024, a workshop for the membership drive had been organised under the guidance of the party's national president and Union Cabinet Minister, JP Nadda. Union Home Minister Amit Shah had also attended the workshop, said sources within the party.

(Keep checking for more updates)

Catch all the Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:2 Sep 2024, 09:47 AM IST
Business NewsNewsIndiaPrime Minister Narendra Modi to launch BJP’s ’Sanghatan Parva, Sadasyata Abhiyan 2024’ today in Delhi

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Interglobe Aviation

    4,816.35
    09:58 AM | 2 SEP 2024
    -12.85 (-0.27%)

    Tata Steel

    153.25
    09:58 AM | 2 SEP 2024
    0.45 (0.29%)

    Bharat Electronics

    298.40
    09:58 AM | 2 SEP 2024
    -1 (-0.33%)

    Bandhan Bank

    199.95
    09:58 AM | 2 SEP 2024
    -0.75 (-0.37%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    Aegis Logis

    807.00
    09:43 AM | 2 SEP 2024
    54.55 (7.25%)

    Godrej Industries

    1,074.05
    09:43 AM | 2 SEP 2024
    58.65 (5.78%)

    Uno Minda

    1,232.35
    09:43 AM | 2 SEP 2024
    58.75 (5.01%)

    Motilal Oswal Financial Services

    750.50
    09:43 AM | 2 SEP 2024
    29.85 (4.14%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      74,261.000.00
      Chennai
      73,325.000.00
      Delhi
      73,901.000.00
      Kolkata
      73,901.000.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.86/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.85/L0.10
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.72/L0.00

      Popular in News

      More From Popular in News
      HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

      Wait for it…

      Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

      Yes, Continue