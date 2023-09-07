PM may launch Global Biofuel Alliance at G20 meet on 9 Sep2 min read 07 Sep 2023, 11:19 PM IST
According to estimates from the International Energy Agency (IEA), global biofuel production would need to triple by 2030 to put the world’s energy systems on track toward net zero emissions by 2050.
NEW DELHI : Prime Minister Narendra Modi may launch the much-anticipated Global Biofuels Alliance on 9 September during the upcoming G20 summit, said two people aware of the development.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message