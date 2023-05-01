Prime Minister Narendra Modi wishes Gujarat, Maharashtra on statehood day2 min read . Updated: 01 May 2023, 11:37 AM IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi has wished the people of Gujarat and Maharashtra on the occasion of their foundation day.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi greeted the people of his home state on the occasion of the Gujarat Sthapana Diwas or Gujarat statehood day. The Prime Minister also shared a similar greeting for the people of Maharashtra on their formation day.
