Prime Minister Narendra Modi greeted the people of his home state on the occasion of the Gujarat Sthapana Diwas or Gujarat statehood day. The Prime Minister also shared a similar greeting for the people of Maharashtra on their formation day.

In a tweet on Monday PM Modi wrote, “Greetings on Gujarat Sthapana Diwas. Gujarat has made a mark due to its all round progress as well as its unique culture. I pray that the state continues to scale new heights of development in the times ahead"

While greeting the people of Maharashtra on the occasion of Maharashtra Day, the Prime Minister wrote, “Best wishes on Maharashtra Day. The state is blessed with a great culture and hardworking people who have enriched national progress across different sectors. I pray for the continued progress of Maharashtra in the years to come."

Interestingly, from 2023, Raj Bhawans across the country will also hold programmes to celebrate the foundation days of Maharashtra and Gujarat. The events are seen as part of the government's push to celebrate India's cultural diversity and different traditions.

All 28 states and 8 union territories of India will celebrate the foundation day of Maharashtra and Gujarat at their respective Raj Bhawan and Raj Nivas, news agency PTI quoted sources as saying.

The focus of these programmes will be to highlight the cultural richness and cuisines of both the states. Traditional attires of Maharashtra and Gujarat are expected to form an important part of these programmes.

The Bombay Reorganisation Act of 1960 divided the state of Bombay into two separate states, Gujarat and Maharashtra. The state of Bombay had mainly four major languages i.e. Marathi, Kutchi, Gujarati and Konkani. While the Marathi and Konkani-speaking populations became part of the state of Maharashtra, the Kutchi and Gujarati-speaking population became part of the state of Gujarat.