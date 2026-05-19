Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 5-nation visit: Here are the top 10 updates

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi is currently on the final leg of his five-nation tour, covering the UAE, Netherlands, Sweden, Norway, and Italy. The Indian PM began his five-nation tour on May 15, with the first stop being the United Arab Emirates. PM Modi is visiting the five countries at a time of great geopolitical uncertainties, and is aimed at building strategic partnerships in the fields of energy security, technology, artificial intelligence and more.
In the United Arab Emirates, the Indian PM’s visit focused on addressing energy security amid the Middle East crisis. India and the UAE signed agreements securing long-term LPG supplies, expanding crude storage arrangements, and allowing ADNOC to potentially expand crude storage in India to 30 million barrels.
In the Netherlands, Modi’s visit focused on technology and cultural diplomacy. During the visit, ASML and Tata Electronics signed a major deal to supply advanced lithography tools for a planned $11 billion semiconductor manufacturing fabrication plant in Dholera, Gujarat.
PM Modi also visited the iconic Afsluitdijk dam to study Dutch flood control, water management, and renewable energy infrastructure. The Netherlands officially handed back 11th-century Chola dynasty copper plates to India in a ceremony attended by PM Modi.
In Sweden, PM Modi’s visit was aimed at strengthening bilateral relations and elevating the India–Sweden relationship to a formal Strategic Partnership. The two countries adopted the India-Sweden Joint Action Plan (2026–2030), agreeing on a shared goal to double trade and investment over the next five years. India and Sweden also agreed to intensify their cooperation on space, innovation, emerging technologies and green transition.
Sweden conferred its prestigious highest honour for a foreign Head of Government, the Royal Order of the Polar Star, Degree Commander Grand Cross, upon PM Modi.
Modi’s visit to Norway was the first by an Indian Prime Minister to the country in 43 years. PM Modi held talks with Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Støre, where they officially elevated ties to a "Green Strategic Partnership," focusing on green energy transition, the blue economy, climate action, and Arctic cooperation.
Modi also participated in the third India-Nordic Summit, aiming to expand trade, investment, and technological collaborations with Northern European nations. PM Modi also met with leaders from Denmark, Finland, Iceland, Sweden, and Norway to form a joint front on Arctic strategy and maritime security in Oslo.
During the visit, PM Modi was conferred with Norway’s highest civilian honour, the Royal Norwegian Order of Merit Grand Cross, by King Harald V in Oslo on Monday.
On the final leg of his five-nation tour, Modi visited Italy, where he will meet with Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni and President Sergio Mattarella. During PM Modi’s visit, India and Italy will adopt a joint declaration to strengthen their partnership, including through annual heads-of-government summits and a target of reaching $23.2 billion in bilateral trade by 2029.
Agreements will also be signed covering maritime transport, agriculture, higher education, critical minerals, museum cooperation and the fight against economic and financial crime.
Bobins loves telling the human side of all stories, from the intersection of geopolitics, international relations, and conflicts around the world. In his nearly one-and-a-half-decade career as a journalist, Bobins has covered South Asia, the Middle East, and North America, from elections to mass protests and conflicts. <br> Bobins has also done extensive reporting on environmental issues, climate change, and sustainability, focusing on solutions and people working to make the planet a better place to live. <br> In 2018, Bobins was awarded by Times Internet for the impact of his story on Delhi tree cuttings. Bobins also loves telling the stories of Indian startups and the journey of their founders. <br> Total Years of Experience: 14 <br> Years of experience at LM: Bobins has been a part of Live Mint since February 2026 <br> Interests: When he is not tracking conflicts, Bobins loves to cook, travel across India, click photos, and watch documentaries on history. Past Experience: Before joining Live Mint, Bobins worked with The Indian Express, where he led the Global Breaking News coverage, Indiatimes, where he led the news team, covering everything trending, ANI, where the focus of his coverage was South Asia, and NBS News. <br> Current Role: Bobins is currently working as an Assistant Editor at Live Mint.
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