Prime Minister Narendra Modi on January 21 visited Arichalmunai, the southern tip of Tamil Nadu, as part of his Ramayana-connect tour in the state. The PM paid floral tributes at the seashore and engaged in 'pranayama' (breathing exercise), also offering prayers using the seawater. Track LIVE Updates here Modi, who spent the night in Rameswaram, journeyed to Arichalmunai, believed to be the location where Ram Setu was built. Ram Setu, also known as Adam's Bridge, is said to have been constructed by Lord Ram with the assistance of the 'Vaanara sena' to reach Lanka for the war against Ravana.

During his visit today, Modi laid flowers on the beach and paid floral tributes at a pillar adorned with the national emblem.

The prime minister is set to conclude his three-day tour of Tamil Nadu, which included inaugurating the Khelo India Games 2023 in Chennai on January 19. On January 20, he visited the Sri Ranganathaswamy and Arulmigu Ramanathaswamy temples in Srirangam and Rameswaram, respectively.

This temple visit in Tamil Nadu aligns with the upcoming consecration of the newly constructed Ram temple in Ayodhya, Uttar Pradesh, scheduled for January 22. Earlier in the week, the PM visited temples in Andhra Pradesh and Kerala with Ramayana relevance.

Ram Mandir Pran Prathistha tomorrow

Modi and several dignitaries will be present for the 'Pran Pratishtha' ceremony for Shri Ram Lalla set to take place on January 22. The deity Ram's idol, crafted by Arun Yogiraj, was positioned within the temple's Sanctum Sanctorum. Draped in a veil, the initial photograph of the idol was unveiled during the placement ceremony in the Sanctum Sanctorum on January 18.

Meanwhile, the Congress turned down the invitation for the 'Pran Pratistha' ceremony of Lord Ram Lalla. Senior Congress leaders--Mallikarjun Kharge, Sonia Gandhi, and Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury--have 'declined' the invitation to the grand event in Ayodhya.

However, a star-studded guest list is expected for the consecration ceremony including renowned figures from the entertainment and music industry. Among the A-listers invited as state guests are Amitabh Bachchan, Rajinikanth, Akshay Kumar, and Amjad Ali Khan. The 500-strong state guest list, obtained by PTI, showcases a diverse mix of actors, directors, and singers from the showbiz world, all invited to partake in the significant event.

