'Prime Minister of India is an institution,' says CM Patnaik over security lapse

Home Ministry's spokesperson in a tweet said, "Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has constituted a committee to enquire into the serious lapses in the security arrangements during Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Ferozepur, Punjab on January 5, 2022, which led to the exposure of the VVIP to grave security risk." "The three-member committee will be led by Shri Sudhir Kumar Saxena, Secretary (Security), Cabinet Secretariat and comprising of Shri Balbir Singh, Joint Director, IB and Shri S. Suresh, IG, SPG. The committee is advised to submit the report at the earliest," the ministry said.