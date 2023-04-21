Home / News / India /  Prime Minister Narendra Modi to ‘motivate and inspire’ bureaucrats across India on Civil Services Day
Prime Minister Narendra Modi to ‘motivate and inspire’ bureaucrats across India on Civil Services Day

2 min read . Updated: 21 Apr 2023, 12:31 PM IST Sounak Mukhopadhyay
The upcoming Civil Services Day speech by Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to be an occasion to recognise the contributions of civil servants towards nation-building. (Facebook | Narendra Modi) (HT_PRINT)Premium
On the occasion of Civil Services Day on April 21, civil servants will have the opportunity to hear from Prime Minister Narendra Modi as he addresses them.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address civil servants on Civil Services Day, which falls on April 21. The event will also serve as a platform for Modi to recognise and appreciate the contribution of civil servants towards nation-building. The prime minister will also confer the "Prime Minister’s Awards for Excellence in Public Administration" during the event.

The awards have been instituted to recognise the exceptional and innovative work done by districts and organisations of the central and state governments for the welfare of common citizens.

PM Modi’s address to civil servants on Civil Services Day will serve as an opportunity to acknowledge the efforts made by civil servants in nation-building. PM Modi will “motivate and inspire" bureaucrats from across the country, particularly during the current "Amrit Kaal" phase. Modi has consistently encouraged civil servants to work harder and to continue to serve the nation with the same zeal.

The awards will focus on four priority programmes, namely promoting Swachh Jal through Har Ghar Jal yojana, promoting Swasth Bharat through health and wellness centres, promoting quality education with an equitable and inclusive classroom environment through Samagra Shiksha and promoting holistic development through aspirational district programme - overall progress with special focus on saturation approach.

Eight awards will be given for these four programmes, while seven awards will be presented for innovations. Modi has constantly appreciated the contribution of civil servants towards nation-building and encouraged them to work even harder. The programme is expected to motivate and inspire bureaucrats from across the country, especially during this crucial phase of 'Amrit Kaal'.

The "Prime Minister’s Awards for Excellence in Public Administration" recognises the extraordinary work done by districts and organisations of the central and state governments for the welfare of common citizens.

The awards recognise exceptional work done in priority programmes that focus on promoting Swachh Jal, promoting Swasth Bharat, promoting quality education, and promoting holistic development. Eight awards will be given for these four programmes, while seven awards will be presented for innovations.

(With agency inputs)

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint.
