Prime Minister Narendra Modi to ‘motivate and inspire’ bureaucrats across India on Civil Services Day2 min read . Updated: 21 Apr 2023, 12:31 PM IST
On the occasion of Civil Services Day on April 21, civil servants will have the opportunity to hear from Prime Minister Narendra Modi as he addresses them.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address civil servants on Civil Services Day, which falls on April 21. The event will also serve as a platform for Modi to recognise and appreciate the contribution of civil servants towards nation-building. The prime minister will also confer the "Prime Minister’s Awards for Excellence in Public Administration" during the event.
