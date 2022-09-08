Prime Minister to unveil 28 feet statue of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose today

As Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inagurate the Central Vista Avenue today, he will also unveil a grand statue of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose near India Gate in the national capital
Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will unveil on Thursday, the grand statue of Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose near India Gate in New Delhi. The unveiling ceremony will be part of the inauguration of the revamped Central Vista Avenue project by the Prime Minister. He will also inaugurate the renamed 'Kartavaya Path' (earlier Rajpath)' which is the stretch from Rashtrapati Bhawan to India Gate.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will unveil on Thursday, the grand statue of Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose near India Gate in New Delhi. The unveiling ceremony will be part of the inauguration of the revamped Central Vista Avenue project by the Prime Minister. He will also inaugurate the renamed 'Kartavaya Path' (earlier Rajpath)' which is the stretch from Rashtrapati Bhawan to India Gate.
The jet black granite statue is 28 feet long in height and will be placed under the Canopy near India Gate. The statue will be installed and placed in the same place where a hologram statue of Netaji was unveiled earlier this year on Parakram Diwas. The day which marks the 125th birth anniversary of Netaji is celebrated on 23 January.
The jet black granite statue is 28 feet long in height and will be placed under the Canopy near India Gate. The statue will be installed and placed in the same place where a hologram statue of Netaji was unveiled earlier this year on Parakram Diwas. The day which marks the 125th birth anniversary of Netaji is celebrated on 23 January.
The granite monolith was chiseled to produce a statue weighing 65 MT that was constructed after 26,000 man-hours of intense artistic endeavor. The team of sculptors led by Arun Yogiraj completely hand sculpted the statue using traditional techniques and modern tools. The statue is carved from a monolithic block of granite weighing 280 MT.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
The granite monolith was chiseled to produce a statue weighing 65 MT that was constructed after 26,000 man-hours of intense artistic endeavor. The team of sculptors led by Arun Yogiraj completely hand sculpted the statue using traditional techniques and modern tools. The statue is carved from a monolithic block of granite weighing 280 MT.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
"The 28 feet tall towering statue of Netaji is one of the tallest, most realistic, monolithic, handmade sculptures in India. The PM had on 21st January 2022 assured that a grand statue of Netaji made of granite will be installed at India Gate as a symbol of the nation's indebtedness to him," said an official statement.
"The 28 feet tall towering statue of Netaji is one of the tallest, most realistic, monolithic, handmade sculptures in India. The PM had on 21st January 2022 assured that a grand statue of Netaji made of granite will be installed at India Gate as a symbol of the nation's indebtedness to him," said an official statement.
The monolithic granite stone traveled 1,665 km from Khammam in Telangana to New Delhi in a 100 feet long truck with 140 wheels specially designed for the statue.
The monolithic granite stone traveled 1,665 km from Khammam in Telangana to New Delhi in a 100 feet long truck with 140 wheels specially designed for the statue.
"To demonstrate the spirit of Ek Bharat - Shrestha Bharat and Unity in Diversity a cultural festival by 500 dancers drawn from all parts of the country, would be showcased on the Kartvya Path. A glimpse of the same would be shown to the Prime Minster on the step Amphitheatre near India Gate by around 30 artists who will perform tribal folk art forms such as Sambalpuri, Panthi, Kalbelia, Kargam and dummy horse with live music by Nashik Dhol Pathik Tasha and Drums. Mangalgaan penned by Padma Bhushan Pt. Shrikrishna Ratanjankarji on the auspicious occasion of the 1st Independence Day of India in 1947 is being presented by Pt. SuhasVashi along with a team of singers and musicians. Ashish Keskar will be the music director for the presentation," it said.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
"To demonstrate the spirit of Ek Bharat - Shrestha Bharat and Unity in Diversity a cultural festival by 500 dancers drawn from all parts of the country, would be showcased on the Kartvya Path. A glimpse of the same would be shown to the Prime Minster on the step Amphitheatre near India Gate by around 30 artists who will perform tribal folk art forms such as Sambalpuri, Panthi, Kalbelia, Kargam and dummy horse with live music by Nashik Dhol Pathik Tasha and Drums. Mangalgaan penned by Padma Bhushan Pt. Shrikrishna Ratanjankarji on the auspicious occasion of the 1st Independence Day of India in 1947 is being presented by Pt. SuhasVashi along with a team of singers and musicians. Ashish Keskar will be the music director for the presentation," it said.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
The statement also informed that the unveiling ceremony will be accompanied by the tune of 'Kadam Kadam Badhaye Jaa', the traditional INA song. The Prime Minister's arrival at the canopy will be heralded with traditional Manipuri Shankh Vadayam and Kerala's traditional Panch Vadayam and Chanda.
The statement also informed that the unveiling ceremony will be accompanied by the tune of 'Kadam Kadam Badhaye Jaa', the traditional INA song. The Prime Minister's arrival at the canopy will be heralded with traditional Manipuri Shankh Vadayam and Kerala's traditional Panch Vadayam and Chanda.
The four-day festival at 'Kartavya Path' will begin at 8:45 PM on Thursday after the inauguration ceremony and will continue on 9, 10 and 11 September.
During the festival, a 10-minute Drone Show on Netaji's life will also be projected at India Gate at 8:00 PM on September 9, 10, and 11. The four-day cultural festival and the drone show will be open to the public with free entry.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
During the festival, a 10-minute Drone Show on Netaji's life will also be projected at India Gate at 8:00 PM on September 9, 10, and 11. The four-day cultural festival and the drone show will be open to the public with free entry.