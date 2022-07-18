Prime Minister urges MPs to make monsoon session of parliament productive

In his address ahead of the start of the session, the prime minister said that the session is also crucial because elections to the posts of president and the vice president are being held at the same time
NEW DELHI :Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday urged members of parliament to have detailed discussions at the floor of the house with an open mind and make the session productive and fruitful.
In his address ahead of the start of the session, the prime minister said that the session is also crucial because elections to the posts of president and the vice president are being held at the same time.
“We always consider the house as an efficient medium of communication, a pilgrimage centre where a dialogue and discussion can take place with an open mind. Debates, criticism and a detailed analysis of things also take place to make a very positive contribution to policies and decisions," he said.
“I would urge all the respected MPs to make the house as much productive and fruitful as possible with deep thinking and a deep and detailed discussion."
The appeal came a day after opposition leaders, said at the all party meeting that they want to hold discussions on issues ranging from Chinese incursions to changes in the Forest Conservation Act.
The government held an all-party meeting on Sunday, ahead of the monsoon session of the parliament to formulate a strategy to maximise the productivity of the house along with addressing the concerns of the opposition during the course of the session.
The meeting, called by parliamentary affairs minister Pralhad Joshi, was attended by defence minister Rajnath Singh, commerce minister Piyush Goyal, AIADMK MP M. Thambi Durai, YSRCP MP Vijayasai Reddy, TMC MP Sudip Bandyopadhyay and Apna Dal MP Anupriya Patel, Congress MPs Mallikarjun Kharge and Jairam Ramesh among others.
The session is also expected to witness uproar on the back recent nationwide protests against the government Agnipath scheme for enrollment into the defence forces.
The government will introduce 24 bills in the hectic month-long monsoon session of Parliament starting on Monday, seeking to reform the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (IBC), the Competition Act, mining regulations, and the special economic zones regime.
The monsoon session, which lasts four weeks, is packed with a hectic legislative agenda and comes at a time the government is facing stiff economic challenges including high inflation and depreciation of the rupee.
