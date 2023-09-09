Prime Video adds Punjabi service Chaupal to aggregator offering1 min read 09 Sep 2023, 10:43 AM IST
The Chaupal library includes movies and series, such as Kaali Jotta, Aaja Mexico Chaliye, Outlaw, Chal Jindiye, Khao Piyo Aish Karo, Panchhi, and Paani Ch Madhaani
New Delhi: Prime Video has announced the addition of Chaupal, a Punjabi video streaming service, to Prime Video Channels. In 2021, Amazon Prime Video had turned content aggregator in India with the launch of Prime Video Channels that make other subscription-driven video-on-demand platforms available on its app and website.