Prime Video adds Punjabi service Chaupal to aggregator offering

New Delhi: Prime Video has announced the addition of Chaupal, a Punjabi video streaming service, to Prime Video Channels. In 2021, Amazon Prime Video had turned content aggregator in India with the launch of Prime Video Channels that make other subscription-driven video-on-demand platforms available on its app and website. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The Chaupal library includes movies and series, such as Kaali Jotta, Aaja Mexico Chaliye, Outlaw, Chal Jindiye, Khao Piyo Aish Karo, Panchhi, and Paani Ch Madhaani. In addition to this, Chaupal will also offer subscribers an opportunity to stream latest theatrical movie releases, beginning with Carry on Jatta 3.

“With Chaupal, we want to provide the best Punjabi language content to our viewers. For us, this integration is a milestone, and we believe it will have a significant impact in driving the Punjabi content consumption across the length and breadth of this country in the long-term. We are thrilled to partner with Prime Video Channels to offer subscribers relevant, world-class Punjabi entertainment and, at the same time, take our content deeper across India," Mahesh Sharma, vice-president of strategic partnership and alliances, Chaupal, said in a statement. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Prime Video Channels include OTT services such as BBC Player, BBC Kids, Animax + GEM, Lionsgate Play, discovery+, Eros Now, DocuBay, ManoramaMAX, hoichoi, MUBI, AMC+, ShortsTV, VROTT, Acorn TV, NammaFlix, Stingray All Good Vibes, iwonder, Curiosity Stream, MyZen TV, and Museum TV.

In India, OTT aggregators so far range from those provided by telco operators such as Airtel (Airtel XStream) and Reliance Jio (JioFiber, Jio TV Plus) or DTH platforms such as Tata Sky Binge. Aggregation helps the bigger player act as a super-app and retain at least existing customers with value-added offerings, the smaller ones also manage eyeballs and recall, according to media experts.