PM Modi urges investment in people to drive job creation, economic growth

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday called on all stakeholders to unite and invest in people through skill development, talent cultivation, and innovation—key drivers of job creation and economic growth.

Speaking at a post-budget webinar on boosting job creation, Modi said this year’s Union budget embodies the vision of investing in people on a large scale, serving as a blueprint for India’s future, with investments prioritized across infrastructure, industries, people, the economy, and innovation.

Advertisement

The prime minister said capacity building and talent nurturing are key to national progress, urging stakeholders to step up investments in these areas, calling them crucial for economic success and organizational growth.

“The vision of investing in people stands on three pillars: education, skill, and healthcare," Modi said, adding that India's education system is undergoing a significant transformation after several decades.

He highlighted key initiatives such as the National Education Policy, the expansion of IITs (Indian Institutes of Technology), and the integration of technology into education, including harnessing AI’s (artificial intelligence) full potential.

“These mission-driven initiatives have positioned India’s education system to meet the demands of the 21st century," Modi added.

Also Read: Without upskilling, AI may put people out of jobs for long: Economic Survey 2025 To be sure, the Union Budget 2025-26 outlines strategies to foster entrepreneurship and employment across sectors, introducing initiatives to empower businesses and drive growth.

Advertisement

According to the budget announcement, India aims to generate 2.2 million jobs in the economy through a newly launched “Focus Product Scheme" in the footwear and leather industry, among other schemes.

Additionally, India plans to boost tourism in the nation, with plans to develop the top 50 tourist sites in partnership with states, which is expected to generate further employment.

On Wednesday, the prime minister emphasized equipping youth with training that meets the needs of industries, stating that with the help of global experts, efforts are being made to ensure that Indian youth can compete at the world level.

He further added that the government's PM Internship Scheme will provide new opportunities for the youth.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also highlighted key healthcare initiatives in the Union budget, including the setting up of 10,000 new medical seats and adding 75,000 more seats over the next five years.

Advertisement

He emphasized expanding telemedicine across all Primary Health Centres, establishing daycare cancer centres, and strengthening digital healthcare infrastructure to ensure last-mile access.

These measures will be transformative, improving lives and generating employment for youth, he added.

Also Read: Arun Maira: The impact of AI on Indian jobs is a distraction we can do without Prime Minister Narendra Modi also cited the International Monetary Fund's February 2025 observations, noting that India’s economy grew 66% between 2015 and 2025, reaching $3.8 trillion.

He emphasized that this outpaced several major economies and reaffirmed that India is on track to becoming a $5 trillion economy in the coming years.

Stressing the need for strategic investments and effective budget implementation, Modi highlighted the shift from working in silos to inclusive pre- and post-budget consultations under the ‘Jan-Bhagidari’ model.

Advertisement