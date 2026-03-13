Mint Primer | How significant is the easing of Press Note 3?

Why the change of heart in Delhi?

A section of policy makers have been advocating against India’s exclusion from the Chinese supply chain, which is not only huge but also cost-effective. India, they said, was the real loser. Chinese FDI will help set up manufacturing units in the country and reduce large scale imports from China that has sent the trade deficit to almost $100 billion. Also, the Chinese supply chain, they argued, was not all Chinese-owned. There are many non-Chinese firms manufacturing in China, and they can be attracted to locate in India.