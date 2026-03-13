Mint Primer | How significant is the easing of Press Note 3?

So, what has been changed now?

On Tuesday, the government relaxed the Press Note 3. Any investor, whose beneficial ownership by a person or entity from a land border country is sub-10%, can invest up to 10% in an Indian firm through the automatic FDI route. The only rider is that foreign investors must not exercise management control or hold a board seat. The government also said that any investment from these countries in capital goods, electronic capital goods, electronic components, polysilicon and ingot-wafer sectors will continue to be considered case-to-case, but the approval or otherwise will be given within 60 days.