After months of anticipation, Prince Harry's controversial autobiography "Spare" is finally out for sale in UK streets, threatening more embarrassment for the royal family. It is said to be the biggest royal book since Harry's mother Princess Diana collaborated with Andrew Morton for "Diana: Her True Story" in 1992. However, before the final sale, the contents of the ghost-written memoir has been leaked after copies mistakenly went on sale early in Spain. Prince Harry's memoir will be available in 16 languages and as an audiobook.
As per the leaks, the book includes the feud between the two brothers, a personal account of how Prince Harry lost his virginity, killing 25 Afghanistanis, etc.
Five revelations from Prince Harry's memoir Spare are:
- The book opens with a quote from American writer William Faulkner: “The past is never dead. It’s not even past."
- Harry’s story is dominated by his rivalry with his elder brother Prince William and the death of mother Princess Diana in 1997. Harry, who was 12 at the time, has never forgiven the media for Diana’s death in a car crash while being pursued by photographers.
- Harry said he only "cried once" after Diana died, and he felt guilty at being unable to express grief while greeting crowds of mourners whose hands were wet with tears.
- He also talked about later going to see the route Diana's car took before the crash, asking a driver to take him through the road tunnel in Paris at the same speed.
- The book focuses on his combative relationship with William, saying his elder brother physically attacked him as they argued over Meghan.
- The prince also criticised Charles's second wife and now queen consort in the book.
- He wrote that after Diana's death, Camilla "began playing the long game: a campaign aimed at marriage and eventually the crown".
- In his memoir, “Spare," Harry says he killed more than two dozen Taliban militants while serving as an Apache helicopter copilot gunner in Afghanistan in 2012-2013. He writes that he feels neither satisfaction nor shame about his actions, and in the heat of battle regarded enemy combatants as pieces being removed from a chessboard, “Baddies eliminated before they could kill Goodies," the prince writes.
- Harry describes how he lost his virginity at 17 — in a field behind a pub to an older woman." It was, he says, a “humiliating episode."
- He also says he took cocaine several times starting at the same age, in order “to feel. To be different." He also acknowledges using cannabis and magic mushrooms — which made him hallucinate that a toilet was talking to him.
- In the final pages, Harry describes how he and William walked side by side during the funeral procession of Queen Elizabeth II in September but spoke barely a word to one another. “The next day, Meg and I returned to the United States," he says.
