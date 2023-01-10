After months of anticipation, Prince Harry's controversial autobiography "Spare" is finally out for sale in UK streets, threatening more embarrassment for the royal family. It is said to be the biggest royal book since Harry's mother Princess Diana collaborated with Andrew Morton for "Diana: Her True Story" in 1992. However, before the final sale, the contents of the ghost-written memoir has been leaked after copies mistakenly went on sale early in Spain. Prince Harry's memoir will be available in 16 languages and as an audiobook.

