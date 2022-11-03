Migrants and people from outside each year apply for British Citizenship and to become a British citizen or settle in the country, the authorities conduct “Life in the UK" test as part of the application process. It costs £50 each time it is taken.
The tests, introduced in 2005 for migrants seeing citizenship, and then again for people applying for settlement in 2007, intend to prove applicants have ‘sufficient knowledge’ of British life. There is no limit on the number of times the test can be taken.
Surprisingly, Prince Harry, the Duke of Sussex, could not answer questions asked of aspiring citizens, revealed his wife Meghan Markle recently.
The test is made up of 24 questions, filled with questions about British traditions and customs. It includes questions like ‘Where was Robert Burns from? and ‘When is St David’s day?’ To pass the test, an applicant needs to get 75 percent of the questions right.
Here's a list of sample questions:
1. Which of the following is part of the UK?
2. Which charity works to preserve important buildings?
3. What created the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Ireland?
D) The Act for the governments
4. Which of these UK landmarks is in Wales?
5. Which flower is associated with England?
6. Who built the Tower of London?
7. When did the first Christian communities appear in Britain?
8. When is St David’s day?
9. What is the capital of England?
10. Who appoints ‘Life Peers’?
11. What Palace was a cast-iron and plate-glass building originally erected in Hyde Park, London, England, to house the Great Exhibition of 1851?
12. What did the Chartists campaign for?
A) The right to vote for the 18-year-olds
B) The right to vote for the women
C) The right to vote for the 21-year-olds
D) The right to vote for the working class
13. Roast beef is a traditional food of which country?
14. In 1314, the Scottish, led by Robert the Bruce defeated the English at the Battle of Bannockburn, and Scotland remained unconquered by the English.
15. What is not a fundamental principle of British life?
B) Looking after yourself and family
C) Looking after the environment
D) Treating others with fairness
16. The UK government hasn’t used the power to suspend the Northern Ireland Assembly.
17. Which flag has a white cross on a blue background?
18. Which TWO are British Overseas territories?
19. When is Christmas Eve?
20. Which of these is a famous classical musical event in the UK?
21. Where is the Cenotaph located?
22. Where was Robert Burns from?
23. Who was the first Briton to win the Olympic gold medal in the 10,000 meters?
24. In which year did the Allies comprehensively defeat Germany in World War 2?
(Questions taken from LifeintheUKtests.co.uk and LifeintheUKtest.com)
An earlier report by The Independent has shown that a migrant took the British citizenship test a record 118 times, amid accusations the system is “failing".
Calculating the total cost, the applicant would have spent £5,900 doing the quiz. Commenting on the issue, The Independent quoted Conservative MP Kevin Foster as saying, “This is a unique case and the vast majority of customers pass by their third attempt."
“Whilst the test provider does not disclose which answers they got wrong if they fail they are advised which parts of the handbook they need to study in more depth to help them pass future tests," he continued.
As per guidance, one can't sit for the quiz more than once every seven days, but going by the candidate's case, he was able to take the test 14 times more than the supposed limit and breached “seven day rule" guidance.
On being asked by Lord Rosser to the government about how this is possible, Baroness Williams responded: “Life in the UK testing is provided and hosted by PSI Services (UK) Limited who operate a self-booking process and candidates are able to book tests in multiple slots; they are not limited by the system as to how frequently a test can be taken."
“We are aware the guidance on gov.uk advises candidates: ‘You must wait seven days before taking the test again, but you can take the test as many times as you need to.’ However, this is guidance and not a requirement so we will update the wording to reflect this," he added.
With fears of similar cases like these to pop-up in near future, a Home Office spokesperson said: “The Life in the UK test is important for anyone applying to settle permanently in the UK to ensure they have an understanding of the democratic principles underlying British society and aspects of our culture and traditions."
“We intend to set out our plans to review the handbook as part of wider nationality reforms in the next 12 months and we will take on board the findings of the Committee as part of that process," he added.
