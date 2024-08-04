In Rob Jobson's new royal biography, “Catherine, the Princess of Wales," several startling revelations about the Royal Family are unveiled. Take a look at these five revelations: {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

1. Among them is the disclosure that Kate Middleton, the Princess of Wales, has dealt with considerable health issues. The book reveals that, as a teenager, Kate underwent emergency surgery to have a lump removed from her head. “As a teenager at Marlborough College, Kate discovered a lump on the left side of her head, just under her hairline," Jobson writes, adding, “The school notified her parents immediately, and her mother, Carole, took her to the hospital where doctors performed surgery to remove the lump."

2. Among the intriguing details revealed is an account of a tense altercation between Prince William and Meghan Markle. According to the book, the confrontation escalated to the point where Meghan Markle told Prince William, “Keep your finger out of my face." According to a report by OK Magazine, an excerpt from Jobson’s book reveals that the conflict began with a disagreement between Meghan Markle and Catherine, the Princess of Wales, during Catherine's pregnancy with Prince Louis. Markle attributed Catherine's behaviour to “baby brain," which reportedly led Catherine to respond that they were not close enough for Meghan to comment on “her hormones."

3. In his book, Jobson also noted that Catherine initially hesitated to accept the title of Princess of Wales following her marriage to Prince William. She was concerned about facing “stressful" comparisons with her late mother-in-law, Princess Diana, who had also held the title. Jobson writes, “She knew she'd inevitably be compared with Diana, whose untimely death had provoked such a tsunami of anger and grief. And she was right," as reported by the Daily Mail.

4. The biography revealed that Prince William ended his relationship with Kate Middleton over the phone during a tough phase for their romance. This breakup occurred in January 2007, just before Kate turned 25, while William was in military service and the British media eagerly awaited news of a royal engagement.