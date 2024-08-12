Hello User
Business News/ News / India/  Principal of Kolkata's RG Kar Medical College resigns amid murder-rape case: ‘Defamation on…’

Principal of Kolkata's RG Kar Medical College resigns amid murder-rape case: ‘Defamation on…’

Written By Alka Jain

Dr. Sandip Ghosh resigns as Principal of RG Kar Medical College due to defamation on social media and the loss of a doctor he viewed as his daughter. He hopes to avert similar incidents in the future.

Principal of Kolkata's RG Kar Medical College resigns amid murder-rape case. (ANI Photo)

Principal of RG Kar Medical College & Hospital, Prof. (Dr.) Sandip Ghosh resigns from his post.

He says, "...I am getting defamed on social media...The deceased doctor was like my daughter. As a parent, I resign...I don't like that this should happen to anyone in future..."

(Please check back for more updates)

