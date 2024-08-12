Business News
/ News
/ India
/ Principal of Kolkata's RG Kar Medical College resigns amid murder-rape case: ‘Defamation on…’
Principal of Kolkata's RG Kar Medical College resigns amid murder-rape case: ‘Defamation on…’
1 min read
12 Aug 2024, 11:41 AM IST
Written By Alka Jain
Dr. Sandip Ghosh resigns as Principal of RG Kar Medical College due to defamation on social media and the loss of a doctor he viewed as his daughter. He hopes to avert similar incidents in the future.
Principal of RG Kar Medical College & Hospital, Prof. (Dr.) Sandip Ghosh resigns from his post.
He says, "...I am getting defamed on social media...The deceased doctor was like my daughter. As a parent, I resign...I don't like that this should happen to anyone in future..."
(Please check back for more updates)
Catch all the Budget News
, Business News
, Breaking News
Events and Latest News
Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App
to get Daily Market Updates.