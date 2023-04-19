NEW DELHI : In view of the rise in the number of covid-19 cases across India, Dr. P.K. Mishra Principal Secretary to Prime Minister chaired a high-level meeting to assess the situation in the country.

Mishra highlighted that for managing localized surges it is essential that sufficient health infrastructure should be available at sub-district level and the same may be ensured in consultation with States.

In the last 24 hours, India has reported more than 10,000 cases and 38 deaths across the nation. The agenda of the meeting was to focus on status of preparedness of health infrastructure and logistics, drugs, vaccination campaign in the country and the key necessary steps as a response to recent surge in Covid-19 cases.

The meeting was attended by Rajiv Gauba, cabinet secretary, Vinod Paul, Member NITI Aayog; T.V. Somanathan, Finance Secretary; Rajesh Bhushan, Secretary, Health and Family Welfare, S. Aparna, Secretary Pharmaceuticals and other senior officials.

A comprehensive presentation was made by Bhushan who gave an an overview of the global COVID-19 situation.

Bhushan highlighted that India has been witnessing a rapid increase in the number of covid-19 cases with majority of cases being reported in 8 states (Kerala, Delhi, Maharashtra, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, and Rajasthan).

“The sudden increase in positivity was also highlighted along with the status of tests being conducted in the country. A detailed analysis of Active cases within these 8 states were presented and it was highlighted that approximately 92% of the cases are under home isolation," said health ministry statement.

“Health Secretary also informed that States have already been advised that they may take steps for procurement of requisite Covid vaccine doses directly from the manufacturers at their end without any prior approvals from Union Ministry of Health. Private Hospitals situated in the States may also directly procure such Vaccines from the manufacturer These vaccines once procured may be administered as per the existing Covid vaccination guidelines," stated health ministry.

The presentation also provided an overview of the Genome Sequencing of different variants since January 2023 and noted the proportion of circulating variants in India.

The status of vaccination was discussed, followed by drug availability and infrastructure preparedness across the country. Further, the expenditure of covid-19 vaccination programme and budget provisions for drugs and vaccine raw materials were also reviewed.

After the detailed presentation, Mishra highlighted that for managing localized surges it is essential that sufficient health infrastructure should be available at sub-district level and the same may be ensured in consultation with States. He further exhorted that the advisories for guiding States should be assessed based on evolving scenario and updated accordingly.

Further, the attendees deliberated that it is critical to focus on identification of emerging hotspots and States should monitor trends of ILI/SARI cases, send sufficient samples for testing of Covid-19, and ramp up of Whole Genome Sequencing.

Mishra stressed that the time tested 5-fold strategy of Test-Track-Treat-Vaccination & adherence covid appropriate behaviour must continue.

He advised officials to maintain a strict vigil on the Covid-19 situation and take necessary actions to contain the COVID-19 spread.

