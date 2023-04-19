Principal secretary holds high level meeting amid surge in covid cases3 min read . Updated: 19 Apr 2023, 07:23 PM IST
- Mishra highlighted that for managing localized surges it is essential that sufficient health infrastructure should be available at sub-district level and the same may be ensured in consultation with states
NEW DELHI : In view of the rise in the number of covid-19 cases across India, Dr. P.K. Mishra Principal Secretary to Prime Minister chaired a high-level meeting to assess the situation in the country.
