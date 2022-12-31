With India reported its first case of Omicron variant ‘XXB.1.5' from Gujarat, Principal Secretary to PM Dr P K Mishra chaired a high-level meeting with senior government officials and experts to review the status of Covid-19 in the country on 31 December.
With India reported its first case of Omicron variant ‘XXB.1.5' from Gujarat, Principal Secretary to PM Dr P K Mishra chaired a high-level meeting with senior government officials and experts to review the status of Covid-19 in the country on 31 December.
On directives of Prime Minister Narendra Modi issued during a high-level review meeting on December 22, 2022, the meeting took place, said the officials.
On directives of Prime Minister Narendra Modi issued during a high-level review meeting on December 22, 2022, the meeting took place, said the officials.
During the meeting, it was stated that around 500 samples received during December 2022 are currently being genome sequenced by INSACOG Labs across the country.
During the meeting, it was stated that around 500 samples received during December 2022 are currently being genome sequenced by INSACOG Labs across the country.
Principal Secretary has been apprised of the evolving global scenario of the pandemic with spikes in COVID observed in some countries including China, Japan, South Korea, Singapore, Brazil etc.
Principal Secretary has been apprised of the evolving global scenario of the pandemic with spikes in COVID observed in some countries including China, Japan, South Korea, Singapore, Brazil etc.
Earlier on December 23., Union Health Minister Dr Mansukh Mandaviya chaired a virtual review meeting with Health Ministers of States on COVID-19.
Earlier on December 23., Union Health Minister Dr Mansukh Mandaviya chaired a virtual review meeting with Health Ministers of States on COVID-19.
"The focus was on enhancing awareness about COVID-appropriate behaviour and strengthening surveillance including ramping up testing across the country and uptake of COVID-19 precautionary doses," PTI quoted the sources as saying.
"The focus was on enhancing awareness about COVID-appropriate behaviour and strengthening surveillance including ramping up testing across the country and uptake of COVID-19 precautionary doses," PTI quoted the sources as saying.
On December 27 with a focus to ensure operational readiness of COVID-dedicated facilities with a specific focus on Oxygen Plants, Ventilators, and logistics and human resources, mock drills were also conducted in all states/UTs.
On December 27 with a focus to ensure operational readiness of COVID-dedicated facilities with a specific focus on Oxygen Plants, Ventilators, and logistics and human resources, mock drills were also conducted in all states/UTs.
"21,097 facilities conducted the Mock Drill, of which 16,108 were government facilities. Union Health Minister personally reviewed the preparedness at Safdurjung Hospital, New Delhi," they said.
"21,097 facilities conducted the Mock Drill, of which 16,108 were government facilities. Union Health Minister personally reviewed the preparedness at Safdurjung Hospital, New Delhi," they said.
The Principal Secretary has also been apprised that detailed guidelines for random screening of international passengers on arrival were issued and 2 per cent random sampling was initiated from December 24, 2022.
The Principal Secretary has also been apprised that detailed guidelines for random screening of international passengers on arrival were issued and 2 per cent random sampling was initiated from December 24, 2022.
As per details, as many as 1716 International Flights have been screened and 5666 samples collected for COVID-19 testing.
As per details, as many as 1716 International Flights have been screened and 5666 samples collected for COVID-19 testing.
On December 29, 2022, guidelines for International Arrivals have also been revised and from January 1, 2023, all International Arrivals from China, Singapore, Hongkong, the Republic of Korea, Thailand and Japan will undergo mandatory pre-departure RT-PCR testing.
On December 29, 2022, guidelines for International Arrivals have also been revised and from January 1, 2023, all International Arrivals from China, Singapore, Hongkong, the Republic of Korea, Thailand and Japan will undergo mandatory pre-departure RT-PCR testing.
Air Suvidha Portal has been made operational with a provision to allow passengers to submit/upload negative RT-PCR test reports and submit self-declaration forms.
Air Suvidha Portal has been made operational with a provision to allow passengers to submit/upload negative RT-PCR test reports and submit self-declaration forms.
It was apprised that a detailed advisory on COVID-19 for states was issued on December 24, 2022. An advertisement was issued in national and regional papers for awareness regarding steps being taken for COVID management in states.
It was apprised that a detailed advisory on COVID-19 for states was issued on December 24, 2022. An advertisement was issued in national and regional papers for awareness regarding steps being taken for COVID management in states.
Monitoring of cases of SARI, ILI and similar diseases to identify early warning signals has started in states, and a weekly report for the same is being sent by states to Union Health Ministry.
Monitoring of cases of SARI, ILI and similar diseases to identify early warning signals has started in states, and a weekly report for the same is being sent by states to Union Health Ministry.
During the review meeting, it was informed that strengthening whole genome sequencing (WGS) and ensuring that a larger number of samples are sent from across the country to INSACOG Network is being done.
During the review meeting, it was informed that strengthening whole genome sequencing (WGS) and ensuring that a larger number of samples are sent from across the country to INSACOG Network is being done.
Around 500 samples received during December 2022 are currently being genome sequenced by INSACOG Labs across the country, said sources.
Around 500 samples received during December 2022 are currently being genome sequenced by INSACOG Labs across the country, said sources.
It was informed that Union Health Minister held a meeting with representatives of pharma companies and senior officials to review and availability of medicines and monitor their stocks and prices on December 29, 2022. Pharma companies were asked to keep a close watch on the global supply chain scenario and to ensure adequate stocks and availability of all drugs including COVID drugs
It was informed that Union Health Minister held a meeting with representatives of pharma companies and senior officials to review and availability of medicines and monitor their stocks and prices on December 29, 2022. Pharma companies were asked to keep a close watch on the global supply chain scenario and to ensure adequate stocks and availability of all drugs including COVID drugs
the Ministry of Commerce has been asked to monitor ongoing exports of medicinal products and equipment to China. The status of COVID vaccination was also reviewed with officials and experts.
the Ministry of Commerce has been asked to monitor ongoing exports of medicinal products and equipment to China. The status of COVID vaccination was also reviewed with officials and experts.
It was informed that more than 220 crore doses of COVID vaccine have been administered, of which 102.56 crore 1st doses (97%) and 95.13 crore 2nd doses (90%) have been given so far to the eligible beneficiaries, they said.
It was informed that more than 220 crore doses of COVID vaccine have been administered, of which 102.56 crore 1st doses (97%) and 95.13 crore 2nd doses (90%) have been given so far to the eligible beneficiaries, they said.
Experts present at the meeting discussed issues regarding the research of vaccines and their manufacturing in India.
Experts present at the meeting discussed issues regarding the research of vaccines and their manufacturing in India.
Catch all the Business News
, Market News
, Breaking News
Events and Latest News
Updates on Live Mint.Download The Mint News App
to get Daily Market Updates.