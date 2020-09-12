New Delhi: The total tally of covid-19 cases in India crossed 4.7 million on Saturday with over 96,583 cases recorded in last 24 hours. The country also recorded over 1,255 deaths in a day taking the toll to 78,046.

As India is under Unlock 4 phase, P.K. Mishra, Principal Secretary to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday chaired a high level review meeting to comprehensively review the covid-19 preparedness and response.

The meeting focused on evidence based learning on management of cases across the districts and states. The meeting also discussed the stage of vaccine development and vaccine distribution plan. The need for District Health Action Plans for long term management of various aspects of Covid-19 were also discussed at the meeting.

Mishra directed all concerned for an evidence-based preparedness of all aspects of Covid-19 with active participation of districts and states for effectiveness.

A presentation on the Covid-19 status in India, ongoing strategic interventions and future challenges was given by Rajesh Bhushan, Union Health Secretary.

The presentation highlighted the status of states in terms of case trajectory, testing conducted, fatality and sample positivity duly also mentioning the districts of concern.

Bhushan also discussed about the eVIN Platform focusing on the vaccine supply chain, beneficiary enrolment system and the delivery system once the vaccine is available.

Dr Vinod Paul, Member (Health), NITI Aayog made a detailed presentation on projections of cases based on various models. He also explained the ongoing efforts by the National Expert Group on vaccine administration for Covid-19. The overall landscape on vaccine research (both global and in India) was briefed.

Based on the many projections scenarios, the Principal Secretary directed all concerned to build on the knowledge and analysis that has been developed over the last few months to work out the Detailed Action Plan for the coming months.

The need for continuously upgrading and augmenting human resources, getting the right mix of testing for effective case management, contact tracing and isolation, uninterrupted oxygen supply and other medical equipments, were all discussed at length. Integration of AYUSH for prophylaxis and mitigation of syndrome was also discussed. The need for Psycho Social Care Facilities, Effective Behaviour Change communication system, strong district public health teams for surveillance, a data team, effective supply chain, livelihoods and social protection was also discussed.

Mishra emphasized the need for continuous caution and prevention by maintaining two meter distance, use of mask and hand wash. The care of elderly and the need to strictly follow the norms of physical distance and preventive measures was re-emphasized.

The concerted behaviour change campaign will again be taken up to re-emphasize that unlocking does not mean lowering our guard against infection. The need to unlock, work and still follow the non-pharmacological preventive measures was strongly recommended.

Meanwhile, The Union Health Ministry in collaboration with FICCI and AIIMS, New Delhi, organized a virtual conclave for private hospitals providing covid-19 treatment in the country.

The Ministry also encouraged the hospital representatives to share their key concerns and challenges being faced while managing covid-19 in their facilities.

During the meeting, the importance of timely treatment of comorbid patients to reduce fatality was stressed upon. Hospitals were encouraged to protect healthcare workers by adopting all practices on infection prevention and control and keep the staff motivated. Hospitals were also asked to ensure seamless admission of patients. The importance of evidence-based treatment protocols and reducing heterogeneity in treatment to covid-19 patients was also underscored.

Concerns around delayed referral of patients from smaller facilities and financial stress owing to lack of health insurance were also discussed. The Conclave was attended by more than 150 hospital representatives, senior doctors and clinicians from across the country.

