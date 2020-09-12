The need for continuously upgrading and augmenting human resources, getting the right mix of testing for effective case management, contact tracing and isolation, uninterrupted oxygen supply and other medical equipments, were all discussed at length. Integration of AYUSH for prophylaxis and mitigation of syndrome was also discussed. The need for Psycho Social Care Facilities, Effective Behaviour Change communication system, strong district public health teams for surveillance, a data team, effective supply chain, livelihoods and social protection was also discussed.