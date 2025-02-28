In a shocking incident, as many as 150 staff members, including the principal and professors, were recently held hostage by some student leaders at a college in the Indore district of Madhya Pradesh after the institute’s administration denied permission for a Holi programme on the campus.

The incident took place at the Government Holkar Science College on Monday during a meeting of the college administration.

What happened at college? On February 23, the students had put up posters, announcing a Holi event on the college campus on March 7 without the permission of the principal. These posters were removed on the instructions of the college administration.

Following the removal of the posters, students resorted to a protest led by four leaders on February 24.

Meanwhile, the door of the college's Yashwant Hall was closed from outside and its power supply was also cut off.

The principal, professors and other staff of the college were among the hostages locked in the hall for about half an hour.

The Holkar Science College was established in 1891 by the then-Holkar rulers of Indore.

WATCH VIDEO

Some students had planned to organise the 'Holkar Ka Holi Fest' event on March 7, with an entry fee of ₹150. The event would feature DJ performances and a 'rain dance' sponsored by a coaching class for civil services examinations.

Action against student leaders The college has expelled four student leaders after they were found guilty of holding 150 people hostage.

Following the incident, the district administration had ordered an inquiry.

Anamika Jain, Principal of Holkar Science College, said the disciplinary committee of the institute has expelled four student leaders in connection with the incident and they have been asked to collect their transfer certificates.

In the investigation conducted by the district administration, all four student leaders were found guilty of gross indiscipline, she added.