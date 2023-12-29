comScore
Active Stocks
Fri Dec 29 2023 15:58:58
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 139.50 0.98%
  1. Tata Motors share price
  2. 780.75 3.52%
  1. ITC share price
  2. 462.35 -0.40%
  1. NTPC share price
  2. 311.15 -0.95%
  1. HDFC Bank share price
  2. 1,709.65 0.26%
Business News/ News / India/  Print ads down 11% from last year in September quarter: Report
Back Back

Print ads down 11% from last year in September quarter: Report

 Varuni Khosla

According to a report by TAM Media’s AdEx unit, the services sector emerged as the top spender in the quarter, claiming a 16% share of all print ad space

Maruti Suzuki India was the top advertiser in the first two quarters of the year but slipped to 2nd in the September quarterPremium
Maruti Suzuki India was the top advertiser in the first two quarters of the year but slipped to 2nd in the September quarter

The Indian print advertising industry navigated mixed fortunes in the first three quarters of calendar year 2023, clocking a sequential decline. In the third quarter, July-September, print ads 2% declined sequentially and 11% from the same period in 2022. The total number of advertisers increased to about 58,400 in the quarter.

According to a new report by TAM Media’s AdEx unit, the services sector emerged as the top spender in July-September, claiming a 16% share of all print ad space and surpassing its second position in April-June. 

Together, the top 10 sectors accounted for 82% of ad space during this period. Computers, a newcomer, debuted among the 10 most advertised sectors, claiming a 2% share in the September quarter. 

Meanwhile the top 10 categories accounted 44% of ad space in the quarter. Coaching and competitive exam center ads, the top category in April-June, slipped to ninth in the September quarter with a 3% share. Meanwhile, IPO ads climbed the ranks, moving from 10th in the previous quarter to 4th with a 5% share. Cars saw a 29% increase in ads over the previous quarter, while the corporate-IT category saw the biggest jump, growing fourfold.

The top 10 advertisers collectively captured about 13% of ad space during this period. Maruti Suzuki India was the top advertiser in the first two quarters of the year but slipped to 2nd in the September quarter. SBS Biotech, which makes Dr. Ortho and KeshKing products, claimed the top spot in Q3, moving up from 2nd in the previous quarter. Think & Learn Pvt Ltd., which owns Byju’s, dropped out of the top 10 advertisers' list owing to the plethora of issues the company has been facing.

Kia Motors's Seltos joined the list of the top 10 brands, grabbing the 1st spot. It was ranked 78th in the previous quarter. 

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!

ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Varuni Khosla
Varuni Khosla is a journalist with close to 14 years of experience in writing business news stories for mainstream newspaper companies like Mint and The Economic Times. She reports and writes on luxury and lifestyle brands, hospitality and tourism news, the business of sports, the business of advertising and marketing and alcohol brands.
Related Premium Stories
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
More Less
Published: 29 Dec 2023, 05:48 PM IST
OPEN IN APP
Next Story footLogo
Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news - Get App