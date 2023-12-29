Print ads down 11% from last year in September quarter: Report
According to a report by TAM Media’s AdEx unit, the services sector emerged as the top spender in the quarter, claiming a 16% share of all print ad space
The Indian print advertising industry navigated mixed fortunes in the first three quarters of calendar year 2023, clocking a sequential decline. In the third quarter, July-September, print ads 2% declined sequentially and 11% from the same period in 2022. The total number of advertisers increased to about 58,400 in the quarter.