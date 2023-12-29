Print ads down 11% from last year in September quarter: Report

The Indian print advertising industry navigated mixed fortunes in the first three quarters of calendar year 2023, clocking a sequential decline. In the third quarter, July-September, print ads 2% declined sequentially and 11% from the same period in 2022. The total number of advertisers increased to about 58,400 in the quarter. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

According to a new report by TAM Media’s AdEx unit, the services sector emerged as the top spender in July-September, claiming a 16% share of all print ad space and surpassing its second position in April-June.

Together, the top 10 sectors accounted for 82% of ad space during this period. Computers, a newcomer, debuted among the 10 most advertised sectors, claiming a 2% share in the September quarter. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Meanwhile the top 10 categories accounted 44% of ad space in the quarter. Coaching and competitive exam center ads, the top category in April-June, slipped to ninth in the September quarter with a 3% share. Meanwhile, IPO ads climbed the ranks, moving from 10th in the previous quarter to 4th with a 5% share. Cars saw a 29% increase in ads over the previous quarter, while the corporate-IT category saw the biggest jump, growing fourfold.

The top 10 advertisers collectively captured about 13% of ad space during this period. Maruti Suzuki India was the top advertiser in the first two quarters of the year but slipped to 2nd in the September quarter. SBS Biotech, which makes Dr. Ortho and KeshKing products, claimed the top spot in Q3, moving up from 2nd in the previous quarter. Think & Learn Pvt Ltd., which owns Byju’s, dropped out of the top 10 advertisers' list owing to the plethora of issues the company has been facing.

Kia Motors's Seltos joined the list of the top 10 brands, grabbing the 1st spot. It was ranked 78th in the previous quarter. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

