Congress leader P Chidambaram on Tuesday said that if necessary, the government must print money to support its expenditure. While addressing a press conference he said, "If necessary, the Government must print money. We have space and sovereign right to print money and if at any point the Government feels that too much is being printed, it can always stop printing it," as reported by news agency ANI.

He said, "at the moment, I think, printing money is clearly advised. I am very happy that someone, so distinguished as Dr. Abhijit Banerjee has supported the idea. There are many other economists, who have recommended that the Government must print money to support its expenditure."

When asked about the impact of the fiscal deficit on announcements made in the budget about the healthcare sector, like vaccination and other programmes, the former Union Minister said, "This is not the time to worry about the fiscal deficit. For 2021-2022, they have projected a fiscal deficit of about 5.5. What if it becomes 6.5, so what? According to me, it doesn't make any difference at all, it should not make a difference, and it should not stop us."

"What we need is, we cannot lose another year like we have lost the whole of the last year and I am afraid, the way this government is reacting, it is going to lose another year. Fortunately, we are only at the beginning of June, we still have 10 months. This is the time to act, this the time to act boldly and decisively- borrow and spend. If necessary- print money and spend on health care, spend on infrastructure," he said.

Nobel laureate Abhijit Banerjee suggested that India should print money liberally and transfer cash directly to the sections of the society that need it the most. Uday Kotak has also suggested that India needs to print cash to support the economy hit by COVID-19 crisis.

Additionally, economist Abhijit Banerjee has also called on the Modi government to boost pandemic support spending. India’s government could be spending more to help its population of almost 1.4 billion weather the economic devastation from the country’s explosive second wave of Covid-19 infections, Nobel Laureate Abhijit Banerjee told in an interview to Bloomberg last week.

“I’m not sure the government is calling it right," the Massachusetts Institute of Technology professor, who also chairs a Covid advisory council to the state of West Bengal, said in an interview from Paris. “Is it possible to spend an extra 2% of GDP on this right now? Probably - many countries have borrowed 10 times that amount, so why not?"

CII President Uday Kotak has also "strongly" recommended the government to consider another fiscal package to support the lower end of the society as well as small and medium businesses. The government could consider increasing the quantum of the credit guarantee scheme for providing collateral-free loans to small businesses from ₹3 lakh crore to ₹5 lakh crore, he told PTI in an interview last week.

(With inputs from agencies)

