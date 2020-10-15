Print most credible source of information for 66% Indians: survey

In the study, more than 71% of the respondents said that they have a preferred section of the newspaper that they read first. The mainstay of print media, however, continues to be the coverage of news and current affairs, with 75% of the respondents preferring newspapers for a holistic coverage of the same. Focus of electronic media, on the other hand, has shifted towards reality television mixed with sensationalism, CVOTER editor Manu Sharma said. While this is a good strategy for boosting viewership, it does significant damage to the credibility of the medium. In fact, 73% of Indians agreed that loud debates on news channels do not offer much information.