'Countering the China challenge': Experts list priorities

NEW DELHI: Provision for technology and innovation , more allocation for building infrastructure along India’s borders with China, an increase in budgetary support for the Indian navy and a ₹10,000 crore rupee hike for acquisition were among the priorities listed by experts who took part in a panel discussion on Monday in an hour-long discussion on “Countering the China challenge: From the borders to Cyberspace."

The discussion was part of Mint’s “Road to Recovery" series in the run-up to the Union Budget in February 2021 and included PS Raghavan, former Indian ambassador to Russia, G Mohan Kumar, former defence secretary, Laxman Behera, associate professor at Jawaharlal Nehru University, Rajeshwari Rajagopalan who deals with nuclear and space issues at the Observer Research Foundation think tank and Lt Gen (retired) S.L. Narasimhan.

Ahead of the 1 February budget, expectations are that Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will announce a hike in spending for defence given the tensions but with a substantial chunk of the allocations being earmarked for salaries and pensions, the concern has been about the dwindling resources left for modernization and new acquisitions of military hardware – against the background of an Indian economy in recession.

While the panelists were not in accord on how much money should be allocated for defence – a parliamentary standing committee in 2018 had suggested that the defence budget should be 3% of GDP – all agreed that China was a major strategic threat that India needed to be prepared for.

“Today’s wars are not only fought on land, sea and air. They are fought with technology. So you have cyber, space, you have electronics, you have information (warfare). Many of these may not come directly in the defence budget. Let us see what we require for our national security and then see how we find the finances for it," said Raghavan, who was till recently the chairman of the National Security Advisory Board.

“Our defence (budget) has a mix of revenue and capital expenditure…We need to see how we can increase the spend on hardcore defence," Raghavan said.

The backdrop to the debate is the ongoing military faceoff between India and China in Ladakh which this week enters its ninth month. In the past, India has tended to focus more on the threat of terrorism emanating from Pakistan -- a point alluded to by former defence secretary Mohan Kumar -- while expecting that a series of agreements signed with China between 1993 to 2013 would keep the border stable while two countries discuss the demarcation of the frontier.

“But the situation has changed. China has become hegemonistic… we cannot expect China to behave in a predictable fashion. Countering China is a big challenge for India because if you look at the expenditure that China incurs China incurs something like $270 billion dollars every year for its defence, whereas India’s total defence expenditure is $ 71 billion dollars. We have a peculiar task of being ready for any threat on both the borders," he said adding that India’s revenue budget – ie salaries and pensions – has been climbing steeply while money available for capital expenditure or modernization has been declining. “if revenue expenditure erodes capital expenditure, we will not be able to go forward in capability building," he warned arguing for an increase in defence allocation equivalent to 3% of India’s GDP.

Rajagopalan from ORF said that the Indian defence budget had been “disappointing year after year" – a reference to what other analysts have pointed to -- India’s defence budget as a proportion of central government expenditure and GDP decreasing over the past decade. In 2010-11, defence expenditure was 2.5% of GDP and 16.3% of central government expenditure, which has decreased to 2.1% of GDP and 15.5% of government expenditure in 2020-21. The Standing Committee on Defence (2018) had recommended that the Ministry of Defence should be allocated a fixed budget of about 3% of GDP to ensure adequate preparedness of the armed forces.

Lt General Narasimhan agreed that while India’s defence forces needed more money and modern equipment, “we also need to anticipate the kind of incidents that happened during this summer." The reference was to the many incidents of incursions culminating in the violent flare-up at Galwan valley in which 20 Indian soldiers and an unknown number of Chinese troops were killed. This was a surprise," he said adding that India did not expect China to backtrack from all the agreements that were signed between 1993 and 2013.

China on its part has been steadily increasing its defence spends with conservative Chinese government estimates suggesting $ 178 billion budget last year while international think tanks estimate it at least $ 250 billion. Beijing had made substantial investments in artificial intelligence, drone technologies as well as cyber and space technologies.

To counter China, Mohan Kumar suggested that India look at establishing technology missions that would look at specific areas – from artificial intelligence to space and cyber security. Indian businesses should be encouraged to partner with the government to develop niche technologies and capabilities, he added.

India has already opened the doors for private sector participation in defence manufacturing including production of hardware with a number of incentives. The premier Defence Research and Development Organisation too has started the process of sharing technologies developed by it with the private sector for commercial production of weapon systems.

