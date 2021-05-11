As the coronavirus pandemic rages in the country, the Indian government on Tuesday reviewed the progress of Covid-19 vaccination drive with States and Union Territories.

The meeting was attended by Rajesh Bhushan, Union Health Secretary and Dr. R S Sharma, Chairman of Empowered Group on Technology and Data Management to combat COVID-19 and member and the National Expert Group on Vaccine Administration of COVID-19.

During the meeting, the Union health ministry directed states to ensure all beneficiaries who have taken the first dose are prioritised for the second doses. "The urgent need to address the large number of beneficiaries waiting for second dose was stressed," said an official statement.

In this regard, states can reserve at least 70% of the Vaccines supplied to them from Government of India channel (free of cost) for second dose vaccination and remaining 30% for first dose, it said. "This however is indicative. States have the liberty to enhance this to as much as 100%. State-wise numbers on Cowin have been shared with states for their planning purposes," the statement added.

The states were asked to undertake awareness campaign for reinforcing the importance of complete vaccination with two doses of the vaccine. The ministry also said that the states have been informed "in a transparent manner" in advance about the COVID vaccines being provided to them from the Govt of India channel. "The visibility for the forthcoming fortnight is conveyed to them in advance to enable better and more effective planning by them," it added.

The ministry also said that the next allocation for the period 15-31 May will be conveyed to them on 14th May.

States were also urged to minimise vaccine wastage. The government also stated, "All wastage more than the national average hereafter is to be adjusted from the subsequent allocations to that State/UT."

As per the statement, the states were also briefed about procurement from the ‘Other than Government of India’ (OGoI) channel which has been opened in the phase 3 vaccination drive. "In view of the payments pending from States to the private vaccine manufacturers, the States were advised to constitute a dedicated team at State level of 2 or 3 senior officers to coordinate with vaccine manufacturers on a daily basis & secure State Govt. supplies promptly." This team is to also coordinate with private hospitals to facilitate their procurement thereby maintaining the momentum of the overall vaccination exercise in the State, the ministry added.

About the registration and booking of an appointment for a jab via the government portal CoWin, the centre said, "CoWIN platform is also being modified to better reflect the changing needs of the vaccination exercise. The States can download a Second Dose Due Report to better plan the completion of vaccination of the target groups."

The District Immunization Officer (DIO) and COVID Vaccination Cente (CVC) Manager can increase the session capacity according to demand (which was capped at 100) and can also visualize the target group in their upcoming sessions. Beneficiaries without relevant photo ID cards like senior citizens at old-age homes, etc., can also be registered. The DIOs and CVC Managers can also download Vaccine Utilization Report (VUR), it said.

Meanwhile, the cumulative number of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in the country has increased to 17.27 crore.

A total of 17,27,10,066 vaccine doses have been administered through 25,15,519 sessions, according to the provisional report till 7 am.

These include 95,64,242 healthcare workers (HCWs) who have taken the first dose and 65,05,744 HCWs who have taken the second dose, 1,40,54,058 frontline workers (FLWs) who have received the first dose and 78,53,514 FLWs who have taken the second dose and 25,59,339 beneficiaries in the age group of 18-44 years who have been administered the first dose.

Besides, 5,55,10,630 and 71,95,632 beneficiaries aged 45 to 60 have been administered the first and second dose respectively while, 5,38,06,205 and 1,56,60,702 people aged above 60 have taken the first and second dose.

According to the ministry, 5,24,731 beneficiaries in the 18-44 age group have received their first dose of COVID vaccine in the last 24 hours and cumulatively 25,59,339 across 30 states and UTs since the start of the phase-3 of vaccination drive.

