As per the statement, the states were also briefed about procurement from the ‘Other than Government of India’ (OGoI) channel which has been opened in the phase 3 vaccination drive. "In view of the payments pending from States to the private vaccine manufacturers, the States were advised to constitute a dedicated team at State level of 2 or 3 senior officers to coordinate with vaccine manufacturers on a daily basis & secure State Govt. supplies promptly." This team is to also coordinate with private hospitals to facilitate their procurement thereby maintaining the momentum of the overall vaccination exercise in the State, the ministry added.