Prioritize those due for second dose of covid-19 vaccine, Centre tells states

The union health ministry said that the States have been informed in a transparent manner in advance about the covid-19 vaccines being provided to them from government of India channel. The visibility for the forthcoming fortnight is conveyed to them in advance to enable better and more effective planning by them. The next allocation for the period 15-31th May will be conveyed to them on 14th May. The central government further said that the States can utilize the information regarding dose allocation for next 15 days to plan their vaccination sessions.