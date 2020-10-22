Besides, it said the foreign flagged vessels permitted by DG (Shipping) for chartering by an Indian citizen/company/society, who is building a ship in an Indian shipyard for registration under the Indian flag, as a temporary substitute for the Indian ship under construction, shall come under first priority provided "25 per cent of the contract money has been paid to the Indian shipyard" and "50 per cent of the hull fabrication has been completed, as certified by recognised organisation."