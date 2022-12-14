Priority to ensure future generations breathe in pollution-free environment: President

Although India’s per capita carbon emissions and greenhouse gases emissions are less than one-third of the world average, India as a responsible country is contributing significantly in environment protection, Murmu said
New Delhi: It is a priority to ensure that future generations breathe in a pollution-free environment, and lead healthy lives, said President Droupadi Murmu on Wednesday.
Addressing the National Energy Conservation Awards, the President said that by protecting the environment, we can protect many human rights.
She added that while facing the challenges of climate change and global warming, energy conservation is a global as well as national priority. “Although India’s per capita carbon emissions and greenhouse gases emissions are less than one-third of the world average, India as a responsible country is contributing significantly in environment protection."
President Murmu said that India, in COP-26, had given the message of ‘Lifestyle for Environment’ i.e. LiFE, urging the world community to adopt an eco-friendly lifestyle. “In Indian culture and tradition, our lifestyle has always been consistent with the message of LiFE. Respecting nature, not wasting natural resources and taking measures to enhance natural wealth are an integral part of such a lifestyle. India is making efforts to move the entire world community towards adoption of such a lifestyle."
She further said that G-20 countries contribute 85 per cent to the world’s total GDP and 75 per cent to international trade. “In addition, 60 percent of the world’s population also resides in the G-20 countries."
The President added that India, during its Presidency, has adopted the theme of ‘One Earth, One Family, One Future‘, according to the ideal of ’Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam’.
President Murmu presented the National Energy Conservation Awards, National Energy Efficiency Innovation Awards and National Painting Competition prizes in New Delhi on the occasion of National Energy Conservation Day.
She also launched ‘EV-Yatra Portal’. ‘EV-Yatra Portal’ is developed by the Bureau of Energy Efficiency to facilitate in-vehicle navigation to the nearest public EV charger.
