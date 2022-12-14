Priority to ensure future generations breathe in pollution-free environment: President

President Murmu said that India, in COP-26, had given the message of ‘Lifestyle for Environment’ i.e. LiFE, urging the world community to adopt an eco-friendly lifestyle. “In Indian culture and tradition, our lifestyle has always been consistent with the message of LiFE. Respecting nature, not wasting natural resources and taking measures to enhance natural wealth are an integral part of such a lifestyle. India is making efforts to move the entire world community towards adoption of such a lifestyle."