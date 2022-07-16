Congress politician Navjot Singh Sidhu - who is serving a year in prison in Patiala central prison for a 1988 case of road rage death - has reportedly complained of knee pain. According to reports, an orthopaedic surgeon evaluated the politician-turned-cricketer within the jail and urged him to lose weight.

As per sources, Sidhu - who sleeps on the floor in his barrack - had trouble standing up. Sidhu has also been advised to sleep on the bed rather than the floor. According to accounts, the jail administration implemented the doctor's recommendation and gave Sidhu a hard board bed.

The 58-year-old Congress leader has a liver disease and struggles with ailments including embolism. At a hospital in Delhi, Sidhu also received treatment for acute deep vein thrombosis (DVT) in 2015. Daler Mehndi, a Punjabi musician, shared Sidhu's prison barrack, which was number 10.

Mehndi was imprisoned after a Patiala court affirmed the Punjabi pop singer's two-year sentence in a human trafficking case from 2003 on Thursday. The court had rejected Mehndi's appeal against the trial court's 2018 decision in the human trafficking case from 2003. In connection with a drug case, senior Akali leader Bikram Singh Majithia is also detained in the Patiala central jail.

Sidhu was earlier taken from Patiala Central Jail and sent to Chandigarh's PGIMER. According to a formal declaration, Sidhu had a medical checkup at the PostGraduate Institute of Medical Education and Research's Hepatology division. Sidhu arrived at the PGIMER in the afternoon after being transported there from Patiala prison under strict security. More testing were anticipated, according to sources.

On May 19, Sidhu was sentenced to one year of imprisonment by the Supreme Court in a road rage case that is three decades old. The Supreme Court allowed the review application on the issue of sentence against Sidhu, saying, "We have allowed review application on the issue of sentence. In addition to the fine imposed, we impose a sentence of imprisonment of one year to be undergone by respondent Sidhu."

(With agency inputs)