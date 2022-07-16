Prison doctor asks Navjot Singh Sidhu to reduce weight2 min read . Updated: 16 Jul 2022, 05:23 PM IST
Navjot Singh Sidhu complained of knee pain in jail when the doctor advised him to reduce weight.
Congress politician Navjot Singh Sidhu - who is serving a year in prison in Patiala central prison for a 1988 case of road rage death - has reportedly complained of knee pain. According to reports, an orthopaedic surgeon evaluated the politician-turned-cricketer within the jail and urged him to lose weight.