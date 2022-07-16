Prison doctor asks Navjot Singh Sidhu to reduce weight

On May 19, Sidhu was sentenced to one year of imprisonment by the Supreme Court in a road rage case that is three decades old. The Supreme Court allowed the review application on the issue of sentence against Sidhu, saying, "We have allowed review application on the issue of sentence. In addition to the fine imposed, we impose a sentence of imprisonment of one year to be undergone by respondent Sidhu."

