Prisoner number 15528: Like other convicts, Prajwal Revanna to follow jail dress code, work 8 hours, earn ₹540 daily

Prajwal Revanna, who was recently sentenced to life imprisonment in a rape case, has been assigned prisoner number 15528 at Bengaluru's Parappana Agrahara Central Prison.

Revanna, the suspended JD(S) leader and grandson of former prime minister HD Deve Gowda, appeared visibly stressed and wept as he spent his first night in jail, PTI reported, citing prison authorities.

He is currently lodged in a high-security cell with enhanced security measures.

“He broke down during the medical check-up and expressed his anguish to the staff,” a senior official was quoted as saying by PTI.

Food, dress code, and work in prison According to prison rules, Prajwal Revanna will have to follow the prison dress code and work for eight hours per day, six days a week, like other convicts.

His earnings will not exceed ₹540 per day, the standard pay fixed for convicts.

“New convicts usually begin with unskilled work, like assisting in the bakery or doing basic tailoring. After a year, if found suitable, they may be promoted to skilled labour roles such as weaving or smithy work,” a senior prison source told the Times of India.

“Every Monday, new convicts are allocated their tasks. Regardless of the nature of work, the fixed wage is ₹540 per month,” the official added.

Revanna’s day at prison will start at 6:30 AM. He will be served food three times a day: breakfast, lunch, and dinner.

For breakfast, the jail administration provides food according to a rotating menu that includes veg pulao, tomato bath, chitranna, poha, puliyogare, upma, and vangibhath, reported ToI.

For lunch and dinner, chapatis, ragi balls, sambar, white rice, and buttermilk are served. Mutton and chicken are served twice a month.

Like other convicts, Prajwal will also be allowed to make two phone calls a week, each lasting a maximum of 10 minutes, reported ToI.

Challenging the conviction The 34-year-old man had reportedly told the jail staff that he had approached the High Court challenging the conviction.

A Bengaluru court had convicted Prajwal Revanna in one of the four sexual abuse and rape cases against him.

The case pertains to a 48-year-old woman who was working as a domestic help at the family's Gannikada farmhouse in Hassan district's Holenarasipura.