Prisoners to be employed in petrol pumps in Kerala, earn 220 per day

"In petrol pumps, 15 jail inmates will be employed at each pump. The outlets of Thiruvananthapuram, Viyyur and Cheemeni jails have been started to function from today. Many express doubt whether the prisoners will try to escape. But my experience working with them prove otherwise. They are managing five cafeterias in the state and selling food prepared by them. We pay them ₹220 per day for their work and the jail inmates are running it successfully particularly at COVID-19 times," he said.