Prithiviraj Chavan refuses to apologise on Op Sindoor comment – ‘Constitution gives me right to question’

Congress leader and former Maharashtra Chief Minister Prithviraj Chavan has refused to apologise for his controversial statement questioning the Indian forces on Operation Sindoor. Chavan had claimed that India was defeated on day one of Operation Sindoor

When questioned about the opposition to his statement, Chavan remained defiant saying, "Why will I apologise? It is out of the question. The Constitution gives me the right to ask questions."

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Brij Lal on Wednesday condemned Chavan's statement on Operation Sindoor and alleged that the Congress has always been on the side of Pakistan. He further asserted that the party has consistently humiliated the country.

The BJP MP further alleged that the Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, consistently insults India during his visits to abroad.

"I strongly condemn this statement. The Congress party has always been pro-Pakistani. This Congress party has always humiliated the country. Their leader, Rahul Gandhi, whenever he goes abroad, insults India...The whole country is watching, and the public will teach Congress a lesson," Lal told ANI.

The saffron party's national spokesperson, CR Kesavan also slammed Chavan's statement. Reacting to these statements, Kesavan alleged that Chavan's remarks sounded like those of a third-grade Pakistani spokesperson.

The spokesperson also demanded action against the Congress leader and called for an apology for Chavan's remarks.

"Prithviraj Chavan has ranted like a third-grade Pakistani spokesperson, deliberately maligning our armed forces, calling them to be disbanded on Vijay Diwas... Why has Rahul Gandhi, Sonia Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi not condemned and initiated action against Prithviraj Chavan? " Kesavan told news agency ANI.

“Do they agree with his preposterous statement?... Congress has an anti-army mindset... The Supreme Court rebuked Rahul Gandhi for his remarks against the army... Chavan's statement will neither be forgotten nor forgiven by the people... Action must be initiated against him for this shameful remark and he should tender an apology,” he added.

Chavan had earlier claimed that India was defeated on the first day of Operation Sindoor and Indian aircraft were shot down during the four-day conflict.

"On the first day (of Operation Sindoor), we were completely defeated. In the half-hour aerial engagement that took place on the 7th, we were fully defeated, whether people accept it or not. Indian aircraft were shot down. The Air Force was completely grounded, and not a single aircraft flew. If any aircraft had taken off from Gwalior, Bathinda, or Sirsa, there was a high probability of being shot down by Pakistan, which is why the Air Force was fully grounded," The Congress leader said,

Chavan also questioned the need to maintain large military forces, stating that wars will be fought in the air.

"Recently, we saw during Operation Sindoor, there was not even a one-kilometre movement of the military. Whatever happened over two or three days was only an aerial war and missile warfare. In the future, too, wars will be fought in the same way. In such a situation, do we really need to maintain an army of 12 lakh soldiers, or can we make they do some other work?" he said.

Operation Sindoor was launched on May 7 as a response to the Pahalgam terror attack, in which 26 people lost their lives. Pakistan retaliated, leading to a conflict from May 7 to 10. During the Operation, Indian said that it had killed over 100 terrorists in just 23 minutes using Rafale jets, SCALP missiles, and HAMMER bombs.

