Prithvi Shaw selfie controversy: Woman who wielded baseball bat against cricketer arrested, 7 booked
Following the incident the Mumbai Police have now arrested a woman social media influencer - identified as Sapna Gill - and booked seven others on the charge of rioting and extortion.
Indian cricketer Prithvi Shaw's car was attacked with a baseball bat on Wednesday after he turned down a request for selfies. Following the incident the Mumbai Police have now arrested a woman social media influencer - identified as Sapna Gill - and booked seven others on the charge of rioting and extortion. The incident took place at a hotel near the Mumbai airport.
