Privacy law: Under-18s to be defined as minors in gaming

“Regulating user age in online gaming will not really have an impact on the real-money gaming sector since such platforms already ensure that users are above 18 through KYC processes. There could be some impact in terms of user data collection for e-sports and casual gaming companies that have a larger volume of teenage users, but how this will pan out will depend on how such gaming categories are segregated under law," said Sudipta Bhattacharjee, partner at Delhi-based law firm Khaitan & Co.