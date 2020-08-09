Ministry of Railways on Sunday issued a clarification about an advertisement by a private agency in a newspaper regarding alleged recruitment in eight categories of posts on Indian Railways.

"It has come to notice of Ministry of Railways that one organization by name of “Avestran Infotech" having website address www.avestran.in has given an advertisement in a prominent news paper on 8th August 2020 calling for applications against a total number of 5285 number of post in eight categories on outsourcing basis on Indian Railways on 11 years contract. The applicants have been asked to deposit Rs.750/-as online fee and last date for receipt of applications has been mentioned as 10th Sept.2020," the ministry said.

Any Railway recruitment is always done only by Indian Railways and no private agency has been authorized to do the same, the ministry added.

"It may be informed to all that Advertisement for any Railway recruitment is always done by Indian Railways ONLY. No private agency has been authorized to do the same. The said issuance of said advertisement in question is illegal. In this connection, it is also clarified that the recruitment of various categories of Group ‘C’ and erstwhile Group ‘D’ posts on Indian Railways is presently catered to by 21 Railway Recruitment Boards (RRBs) and 16 Railway Recruitment Cell (RRC) only and not by any other agency. Vacancies on Indian Railways are filled up by giving wide publicity through Centralized Employment Notifications (CENs)," the release stated.

The ministry said the issuance of the advertisement in question is illegal and tantamounts to fraud and that Railways will initiate strict action against the agency.

"On-line applications are called for from eligible candidates all over the country. CEN is published through Employment News/Rozgar Samachar and an indicative notice is given in National Daily and Local Newspapers. The CEN is also displayed on the official websites of RRBs/RRCs. The website address of all RRBs/RRCs is mentioned in the CEN.It is further clarified that the Railways have not authorized any private agency as yet to do the recruitment of staff on its behalf as alleged by the above named agency. Railways has initiated its investigation and is going on to take strictest action as per law against the above agency/persons involved in above matter," the ministry said.

Subscribe to newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via

Click here to read the Mint ePaperLivemint.com is now on Telegram. Join Livemint channel in your Telegram and stay updated