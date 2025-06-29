Private bank's assistant manager found hanging in Jharkhand's Latehar

An assistant manager of a private bank on Sunday was found hanging from a ceiling fan in Jharkhand's Latehar district, PTI quoted a police as saying.

According to the report, the incident happened at Ambwatoli under Mahuadanr police station area.

The deceased was identified as Mithilesh Kumar Thakur (32), a resident of Patna in Bihar, police added.

Mahuadanr police station in-charge Manoj Kumar said, as quoted by PTI, "Prima facie it appears to be a suicide case. We are probing it from all angles."

The police added that Thakur had gone to meet his friend on Saturday night.

"Seeing the gate locked from the outside, I called the house owner. When we peeped into the house, we saw Thakur hanging from a ceiling fan," Kumar claimed.

Previous incident: Earlier on Thursday, a 20-year-old woman allegedly hanged herself at her home in Himachal Pradesh's Solan district while streaming the act live on Facebook, said police.

“She allegedly committed suicide on Wednesday evening in Olgi village of Shadiyana panchayat, adjacent to Subathu Cantonment, when her family was away at the market,” they said, as reported by PTI.

Deputy Superintendent of Police Parwanoo Mehar Panwar said that as soon as the information about the woman's suicide was received, a police team immediately reached the spot.

Before taking her own life, the woman stated in a Facebook live video that no one should be held responsible for her suicide. As the incident was broadcast live on the platform, news of her death spread quickly, causing shock and commotion in the local area, PTI reported.

Suicide helplines in India: If you or someone you know is struggling and needs help, here are some suicide prevention helplines in India that offer free and confidential support:

National Suicide Prevention Helplines: iCall – Tata Institute of Social Sciences (TISS)

Phone: +91 9152987821

Languages: English, Hindi, and others

AASRA Phone: +91 9820466726

Hours: 24/7

Vandrevala Foundation Helpline Phone: 1860 266 2345 or 9999 666 555

With agency inputs.