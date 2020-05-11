Private banks build provision buffers to counter future slippages from covid-19

Mumbai: India’s private sector lenders are building a war chest of provisions that would come handy in cushioning against future asset slippages owing to the covid-19 pandemic.

While Axis Bank has pegged its covid-19 provisions at ₹3,000 crore, ICICI Bank said it has set aside ₹2,725 crore in the March quarter and HDFC Bank made additional provisions of ₹1,550 crore in the wake of the pandemic. The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has asked banks to set aside 10% of the outstanding loans where the three-month moratorium was given. This has to be done in two tranches of 5% each in the March and the June quarter.

According to Sashidhar Jagdishan, head of finance at HDFC Bank, the lender has enough buffer of credit reserve to be able to withstand a shock, anticipating that things will start to normalize some time around May and June. “But in case it gets prolonged even beyond, whether it is unsecured, whether it's secured retail, whether it's small and medium enterprise (SME), whether it's corporate, I think we have done enough amount of provisioning to take care of any events that may happen in the future," Jagdishan told analysts on 18 April.

Rating agency Icra had said the proposal for 10% provisions on accounts under the moratorium is likely to significantly increase the credit provisions for the banks. The provisioning requirements of banks can increase by ₹30,000-40,000 crore, with an estimate of 3-4% of the total bank credit being in overdue category, which currently require a provision of only 0.4%.

However, not all banks are confident about the economic situation and would like to wait to assess the full impact of the pandemic.

Amitabh Chaudhry, chief executive, Axis Bank said the bank has done internal stress tests to see the resilience of their book based on various scenarios. However, he said it is very difficult to predict which of those scenarios will play out.

“What we know is that when we look out of our window, the economic activity has come to a halt. And as the lockdown continues, there is absolutely no doubt that we will see stress build up in the system across both the wholesale and the individual customers. So, as we stand today, we believe and we talked that it is very important for us to do the right thing, which was to take some kind of prudent provisions," Chaudhry told analysts on 28 April.

Chaudhry also said that while the bank is not seeing anything in its portfolio today across wholesale, retail and SME, indicating that it is getting worse than the peer banks. “But we believe it's (prudent provisioning) the right thing to do, so we have gone and done it," he said.

Experts feel that while it is almost certain that bad loans in the system will rise after the moratorium, it is to be seen to what extent are these provisions able to cushion them.

“The scenario for individual banks will become apparent post the moratorium period when we will get a clearer picture on the special mention account (SMA) book. I think, the system average for SMA is around 3-4% which has witnessed an increase from 1-1.5% earlier," said Saswata Guha, director (financial institutions), Fitch Ratings.

Banks classify borrowers into special mention accounts based on their delay in repayment. Special mention account-0 (SMA- 0) loans are where the repayment overdue is between one and 30 days, SMA-1 between 31 and 60 days and SMA-2 from 61 to 90 days. The asset turns non-performing (NPA) after 90 days of being overdue.

Guha said there will be a further increase in the SMA numbers going forward because the full impact of the lockdown is yet to be reasonably factored in. “We will have to see what percentage of loans under moratorium finally make it back to standard and that itself will make it clear if the banks’ loss-absorption buffers are sufficient to handle the incremental asset quality stress," he added.

Share Via

Click here to read the Mint ePaper Livemint.com is now on Telegram. Join Livemint channel in your Telegram and stay updated