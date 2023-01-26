Private banks face government ire for missing inclusion goals3 min read . Updated: 27 Jan 2023, 12:05 AM IST
Government proposes to curb its business ties with private sector banks found wanting on the Centre’s financial inclusion initiatives
The government has warned private sector banks that it will cut business ties with them unless they enthusiastically participate in the Centre’s financial inclusion programmes, such as the Pradhan Mantri Jan Dhan Yojana (PMJDY), two people aware of the development said, a move that may potentially benefit state-run lenders.
