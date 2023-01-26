Private banks  face government ire for missing inclusion goals

“The performance of private banks on financial inclusion parameter has been poor as the banks were looking to protect whatever business they had during the pandemic. This prevented the expansion of services in rural and unbanked areas. But with banks posting healthy performance now, financial inclusion plans may get the necessary speed. The government should allow more time to private and small finance banks to expand their play on financial inclusion," said an executive at a consulting firm, asking not to be named due to his business ties with private banks.