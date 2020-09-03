Private banks waive charges on UPI transactions post CBDT order

Mumbai: Private sector banks have removed the charges on Unified Payments Interface (UPI) transactions after the Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) asked banks to refund charges collected from customers and merchants for making UPI transactions from January onwards.

On Sunday CBDT said, “Such charges violate the law. The lenders are asked to stop all such impositions or face “penal actions. Any cap on free UPI transactions is a breach of the PSS (payment and settlement systems) and IT Act." CBDT has also asked banks to halt charges on other electronic payments powered by RuPay and QR code-based payments using UPI QR and BHIM UPI QR.

This move comes after few private sector banks introduced charges ranging from ₹2.5 to ₹5, on person-to-person payments using UPI beyond 20 transactions a month. ICICI Bank and HDFC Bank started levying these charges from 3 May 2020, while Axis Bank and Kotak Mahindra Bank introduced these charges from 1 June 2020, and 1 April 2020, respectively.

Public sector banks like State Bank of India hadn’t levied any charges on UPI transactions.

As per the CBDT circular, “Banks are… advised to immediately refund the charges collected, if any, on or after January 1, 2020, on transactions carried out using the electronic modes… and not to impose charges on any future transactions carried through the said prescribed modes," it said.

“There have been some representations that some banks are imposing and collecting charges on transactions carried out through UPI… Such practice on part of the banks is a breach of Section 10A of Payments and Settlements Systems Act... Such breach attracts penal provisions under Section 271 DS of the IT Act as well as Section 26 of the PSS Act," he said.

Banks started charging for UPI to avoid any misuse of UPI by doing small ticket transactions. When UPI came into existence, many fintech players had allowed fund transfers through rewards and other benefits.

