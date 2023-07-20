On July 27, residents of Bengaluru may face transportation disruptions as private buses, auto-rickshaws and taxis are expected to abstain from service. Over 20 organisations, representing private bus operators, tourist operators, auto-rickshaw and taxi drivers, have collectively decided to stage a bandh (strike) on that day to exert pressure on the state government to address their grievances, The Times of India reported.

S Nataraj Sharma, representing the Federation of Karnataka State Private Transport Associations, highlighted the diverse demands of each organisation. One significant concern has been the adverse impact of the government's introduction of the Shakti scheme, which offers free travel for women.

The Shakti scheme offers complimentary travel for women on state-operated buses, excluding luxury services and has surpassed the transport department's initial projections in terms of ridership during the initial month.

In the first 30 days since its inception on June 11, the four state-run bus corporations in Karnataka collectively recorded a remarkable daily ridership of 5.57 million female passengers. This surge in numbers translates to a daily ticket value of ₹13.40 crore, significantly surpassing the expectations set by the authorities.

“Private bus operators have suffered a lot after the government introduced the Shakti scheme allowing free travel for women. We have been demanding that the government extend the scheme to private bus operators so that we can also survive," TOI quoted Sharma as saying.

The formal announcement of the bandh will be made on July 20, the publication added. Auto-rickshaw drivers' unions, affected by the Shakti scheme's implications on their business, are demanding monetary compensation from the government. Meanwhile, auto and taxi drivers are advocating for a ban on bike-taxis operating within the city.

On the day of the bandh, July 27, these associations intend to stage a rally, commencing from Krantiveera Sangolli Rayanna Railway station and concluding at Freedom Park, TOI reported.

This demonstration seeks to draw attention to the pressing issues faced by the transportation industry and to emphasise the urgency of the government's response to their demands.