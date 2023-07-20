Private buses, auto-rickshaws, taxis in Bengaluru to go on a strike on July 27: Report2 min read 20 Jul 2023, 03:05 PM IST
Private buses, auto-rickshaws, and taxis in Bengaluru are expected to go on strike on July 27 to pressure the state government to address their grievances.
On July 27, residents of Bengaluru may face transportation disruptions as private buses, auto-rickshaws and taxis are expected to abstain from service. Over 20 organisations, representing private bus operators, tourist operators, auto-rickshaw and taxi drivers, have collectively decided to stage a bandh (strike) on that day to exert pressure on the state government to address their grievances, The Times of India reported.
