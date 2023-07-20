On July 27, residents of Bengaluru may face transportation disruptions as private buses, auto-rickshaws and taxis are expected to abstain from service. Over 20 organisations, representing private bus operators, tourist operators, auto-rickshaw and taxi drivers, have collectively decided to stage a bandh (strike) on that day to exert pressure on the state government to address their grievances, The Times of India reported.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}