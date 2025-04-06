Private celebration inside Ranthambore Fort spark row, here what rules were flouted?

The Ranthambore forest department has allegedly allowed a private event inside the Ranthambore Fort, which lies inside the Critical Tiger Habitat of Ranthambore Tiger Reserve, after sunset on Friday, that has sparked a row of blatant violation of environmental norms and National Tiger Conservation Authority guidelines, reported Times of India.

According to the report, around 10 vehicles, mostly fitted with loud music, were allowed to enter the Ranthambore Fort for the celebrations. Following state agricultural minister Kirori Lal Meena reached the spot after receiving the information, the incident came to light.

After gathering all the information about the blatant violation, the state minister has written to the Union Forest Minister Bhupendra Yadav to initiate a probe.

Meena also staged a protest at the fort gate, after which first officials and others reached the spot. After this Meena confronted the officials and accused them of disregarding rules.

"Local villagers are subject to strict restrictions, while influential people manage to flout regulations with impunity. On the same day, forest personnel denied a local resident permission to offer a card to Lord Ganesh as a ritual at 4.30pm, well before sunset, citing forest rules," Meena told TOI.

According to details, the fort has a Ganesh temple and the minister was referring to it when drawing the comparison.

Confirming the incident, a senior official said, as quoted by Times of India, "Seven vehicles were seized and FIRs were registered against individuals involved."

What rules were flouted? 1) Disrespecting wildlife and endangering the animals.

2) Didn't maintain silence and created a loud noise.

3) Use of spotlights and flashlights.

4) Not maintaining safe distance from the animals.

5) Disturbing peace of the area.

6) Getting out of vehicles without instruction by the guide.

7) Not following instructions provided by the park authorities