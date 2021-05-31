Private channels asked to promote helplines

As many as 165,553 new cases were registered in the past 24 hours with a total of 20,63,839 tests being conducted in that time in the country. Cumulatively, India has conducted 34.31 crore tests so far, with the weekly positivity rate at 9.36% and the daily positivity rate at 8.02% on Sunday. The daily new cases are the lowest in the past 46 days, the government said.